عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bannu: Local Jirga Secures Safe Release Of Seven Abducted Policemen

Bannu: Local Jirga Secures Safe Release Of Seven Abducted Policemen


11/24/2024 3:47:10 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu witnessed a positive outcome as local elders successfully negotiated the release of seven abducted policemen late last night. The officers were taken hostage from the Rocha checkpoint in Ahmadzai subdivision.

Safe Recovery Through Jirga Diplomacy

District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin confirmed that the policemen were freed unharmed through the efforts of a local jirga and that the release was secured without any ransom or conditions.

Also Read: New Polio Case Reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan's Tally for 2024 Reaches 50

Background of the Incident

On the previous night, unidentified armed individuals stormed the Rocha checkpoint, taking control and abducting the policemen stationed there. Following the abduction, law enforcement initiated a search operation and cordoned off the area to ensure the safe recovery of the hostages.

MENAFN24112024000189011041ID1108919397


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search