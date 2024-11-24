Bannu: Local Jirga Secures Safe Release Of Seven Abducted Policemen

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu witnessed a positive outcome as local elders successfully negotiated the release of seven abducted policemen late last night. The officers were taken hostage from the Rocha checkpoint in Ahmadzai subdivision.

Safe Recovery Through Jirga Diplomacy

District Officer (DPO) Ziauddin confirmed that the policemen were freed unharmed through the efforts of a local jirga and that the release was secured without any ransom or conditions.

Background of the Incident

On the previous night, unidentified armed individuals stormed the Rocha checkpoint, taking control and abducting the policemen stationed there. Following the abduction, law enforcement initiated a search operation and cordoned off the area to ensure the safe recovery of the hostages.