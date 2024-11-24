Red and Black Giant: Flamengo Reveals Renderings of Futuristic Arena

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo, one of Brazil's most popular clubs, has unveiled plans for a new stadium. The project aims to redefine the fan experience and boost the club's revenue. The proposed venue will cost R$1.93 billion ($338.6 million) and seat 77,923 spectators.



The club presented the preliminary design to its members on November 22, 2024. The will stand 60 meters tall, equivalent to a 20-story building. It will surpass the height of both the Maracanã and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu.



Flamengo's new home will feature 27 elevators and 16 integrated access ramps. The design prioritizes fan proximity to the action. The distance between the stands and the pitch will be just 6.81 meters, among the shortest in Brazil.







The stadium will boast 6,200 square meters of LED panels. A 360-degree main display inside the venue will enhance the viewing experience. An external screen will serve as a gathering point for fans outside the stadium.



Flamengo plans to finance the project through various revenue streams. The club aims to raise R$2.467 billion ($432.8 million) in total. Naming rights are expected to bring in R$1.5 billion ($263.2 million) over 20 years.



The sale of 1,000 perpetual seats could generate R$187 million ($32.8 million). Another R$183 million ($32.1 million) may come from pre-selling 5,000 seats for five years. The club also hopes to raise R$100 million ($17.5 million) by pre-selling 28 boxes for five years.





The stadium's design includes innovative features. The away fans' section can be adjusted for each match. Configurations range from 1,053 to 8,832 seats. This flexibility allows for better crowd management and security.



Flamengo's project goes beyond football. The stadium will house 84 bars and restaurants, 154 boxes, and over 15 VIP lounges. These amenities aim to create a year-round entertainment destination.







The club targets November 15, 2029, for the stadium' inauguration. This date coincides with Flamengo's 127th anniversary. The project represents a significant step in the club's history and Brazilian football infrastructure.



