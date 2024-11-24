Russian Strikes On Kherson Region Leave One Person Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 23, 2024, one person was as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, shared this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian targeted several settlements, including Antonivka, Bilozerka, Mykhailivka, Honcharne, Mykilske, and Tomyna Balka.

Two multi-story buildings and two private houses were damaged amid the shelling and airstrikes.

One civilian was injured due to the Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, over 48,500 civilians have been evacuated from Kherson region, including 6,600 children.