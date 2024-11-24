Azerbaijani Films Week To Be Held In Morocco
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Nazim
Samadov has met with the Director of the High Institute of
Audiovisual and Cinema Professions, Hakim Belabbas,
Azernews reports.
The ambassador recalled the historic visit of the head of the
Moroccan government, Aziz Ahnuch, to the Republic of Azerbaijan for
the COP29 conference, expressing confidence that this visit would
contribute to the development of economic, cultural, and other
relations between the two countries.
The ambassador emphasized the importance of establishing
productive cooperation between the Institute of Audiovisual and
Cinema Professions and similar educational institutions in
Azerbaijan. It was noted that as part of this cooperation, the
parties could benefit from each other's experiences by implementing
joint programs, events, and training projects.
Hakim Belabbas provided a brief overview of Morocco's
achievements in the audiovisual and cinema fields and expressed
readiness to promote cooperation between the institute and
educational institutions in Azerbaijan.
The institute's Secretary-General, Yusif Farid, highlighted
Morocco's necessary infrastructure and personnel for film
production.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador mentioned that a presentation
ceremony for a film depicting the period of the occupation of
Azerbaijan's Garabagh's region would be held at the institute in
early next year. He also welcomed the idea of organizing a photo
exhibition about Azerbaijan and a week of Azerbaijani films in
Morocco, adding that a week of Moroccan films would also be
organized in Azerbaijan.
At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Nazim Samadov visited
various sections of the institute, including broadcasting halls,
filming studios, editing rooms, and technical equipment storage. He
then met with students in one of the classrooms.
