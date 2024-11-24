Azerbaijani Films Week To Be Held In Morocco

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Nazim Samadov has met with the Director of the High Institute of Audiovisual and Cinema Professions, Hakim Belabbas, Azernews reports.

The ambassador recalled the historic visit of the head of the Moroccan government, Aziz Ahnuch, to the Republic of Azerbaijan for the COP29 conference, expressing confidence that this visit would contribute to the development of economic, cultural, and other relations between the two countries.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of establishing productive cooperation between the Institute of Audiovisual and Cinema Professions and similar educational institutions in Azerbaijan. It was noted that as part of this cooperation, the parties could benefit from each other's experiences by implementing joint programs, events, and training projects.

Hakim Belabbas provided a brief overview of Morocco's achievements in the audiovisual and cinema fields and expressed readiness to promote cooperation between the institute and educational institutions in Azerbaijan.

The institute's Secretary-General, Yusif Farid, highlighted Morocco's necessary infrastructure and personnel for film production.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador mentioned that a presentation ceremony for a film depicting the period of the occupation of Azerbaijan's Garabagh's region would be held at the institute in early next year. He also welcomed the idea of organizing a photo exhibition about Azerbaijan and a week of Azerbaijani films in Morocco, adding that a week of Moroccan films would also be organized in Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Nazim Samadov visited various sections of the institute, including broadcasting halls, filming studios, editing rooms, and technical equipment storage. He then met with students in one of the classrooms.