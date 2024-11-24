عربي


Who To Take Position Of US Treasury Secretary?

11/24/2024 1:44:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has proposed investor Scott Bessant for the post of finance minister.

Azernews reports, citing the foreign media that D. trump said this on the "Truth" social network.

According to the politician, this businessman has a reputation as one of the leading international investors and strategists in geopolitics and economics.

It should be noted that Bessent and Trump have known each other for many years. In 2016, the investor donated $1 million to the politician's inauguration committee and advised him on economic issues during his last re-election campaign.

AzerNews

