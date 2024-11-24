Who To Take Position Of US Treasury Secretary?
The President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has
proposed investor Scott Bessant for the post of finance
minister.
Azernews reports, citing the foreign media that D. trump said
this on the "Truth" social network.
According to the politician, this businessman has a reputation
as one of the leading international investors and strategists in
geopolitics and economics.
It should be noted that Bessent and Trump have known each other
for many years. In 2016, the investor donated $1 million to the
politician's inauguration committee and advised him on economic
issues during his last re-election campaign.
