Experience Charm Of Autumn Season At Shahdag National Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Shahdag National Park is undoubtedly one of the best places to
visit this autumn, especially as the weather begins to cool and the
landscape transforms into a breathtaking canvas of vibrant fall
colors.
Established in December 2006, the park was created with the
primary goal of protecting the unique mountain forests and pastoral
ecosystems.
The landscape of Shahdag National Park is characterized by its
majestic mountains and diverse ecosystems, making it a prime
destination for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Among the
highlights of the park is Bazarduzu Mountain, which stands as the
highest peak in Azerbaijan at 4,466 meters above sea level. This
remarkable elevation attracts climbers and adventurers seeking to
reach the summit, drawn by the allure of one of the country's most
stunning natural landmarks.
The park boasts a rich variety of flora, predominantly featuring
species such as Caucasus Oak, Caucasian Hornbeam, European
Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Common
Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, and Wild Cherry. This diverse
array of trees contributes to the park's ecological significance
and provides habitat for various wildlife species.
Among the remarkable fauna residing within Shahdag National Park
is the rare East Caucasus tur, a mountain-dwelling goat antelope
that is endemic to the eastern region of the Caucasus Mountains.
The park also hosts a range of other large mammals, highlighting
its rich biodiversity. Visitors may encounter the Bezoar ibex,
domestic goat, Caucasus lynx, Syrian brown bear, wild boar, Indian
wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red fox, roe deer, and
numerous other species.
This rich tapestry of wildlife not only enhances the park's
ecological integrity but also underscores its importance as a
habitat for some of the region's most vulnerable species.
Stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity of Shahdag National
Park make it a valuable asset for both conservation efforts and
tourism, drawing visitors from around the world to experience the
beauty of Azerbaijani nature.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.