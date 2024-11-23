(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Manipur, a northeastern Indian state, is once again in the grip of ethnoreligious strife. The past two weeks have seen 20 lives lost, adding to the grim toll of over 250 deaths since May 2023. This ongoing conflict has forced more than 60,000 people from their homes.



The violence stems from a complex interplay of historical grievances and modern pressures. At its core lies a clash between the Hindu Meitei community and the Christian Kuki-Zo tribes. Both groups fear marginalization and loss of identity in the changing landscape of Manipur.



The Meitei, who form the majority in Manipur's central valley, face land ownership restrictions. They cannot buy property in the hills, which make up 90% of the state's area. This fuels their demand for Scheduled Tribe status, a move that would grant them access to reserved jobs and education quotas.



On the other hand, the Kuki-Zo tribes view this demand as a threat to their interests. They fear losing their special protections and being outnumbered by the Meitei. Some Kuki-Zo also resent being labeled as "illegal immigrants" by certain Meitei voices.







Recent events have reignited tensions. The discovery of six bodies, believed to be Meitei kidnapping victims, sparked outrage. In retaliation, protesters torched homes and churches. The brutal killing of a Kuki woman further escalated the situation.



The government's response to the crisis has faced widespread criticism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to visit Manipur. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governs the state in coalition with regional parties.

Religious Tensions Flare: Churches and Homes Torched in Manipur

The conflict has taken on religious overtones, with places of worship becoming targets. This adds another layer to an already volatile situation. The violence has effectively segregated communities, deepening mistrust and resentment.



As Manipur teeters on the edge, the need for dialogue grows more urgent. The wounds of history run deep, but they must be addressed for peace to take root. The state's future hangs in the balance, awaiting a path that respects all communities' rights and aspirations.







The recent surge of violence erupted in Jiribam, near the Assam border. A series of retaliatory killings began with the murder of a young Kuki woman found in a river. Tensions escalated after a Christian teacher was killed and burned in an attack by Meiteis.



This led to a deadly confrontation between armed Kukis and security forces, resulting in 10 Kuki deaths. The situation worsened when six Meiteis, including three children, were found dead on November 16. In response, mobs torched Kuki homes and churches in Jiribam.



Authorities have imposed curfews, suspended internet access, and closed schools. A senior Meitei church leader in Imphal expressed the prevailing fear and uncertainty among the people. The handling of the deceased has become another flashpoint in the conflict.



Critics have targeted Prime Minister Mod for his absence from the region throughout the crisis. A senior journalist in Imphal noted the lack of effective efforts to restore law and order. A church leader expressed frustration at the shattered peace and worsening economic situation due to curfews.

