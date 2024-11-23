Zelensky, Czech FM Discuss Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Czech Foreign Jan Lipavský met in Kyiv to discuss defense support and cooperation in countering Russian disinformation.

this information was detailed on the President's official website .

According to Zelensky, Ukraine and the Czech Republic have good relations at the level of leaders and strong ties between their nations.

“Thank you for standing with us since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There are many initiatives on your part to help Ukraine, including the one on artillery. We are grateful for everything,” the President said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed defense assistance, the progress of the initiative to supply artillery shells, and cooperation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in countering Russian disinformation.

Zelensky thanked the Czech Republic for its initiative to increase funding for Ukraine's National Recovery Program after 2025, which is aimed at restoring critical infrastructure.

The parties also agreed on the next steps to develop bilateral cooperation, including future contacts at the highest level.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Czech Republic will transfer 500,000 large-caliber munitions to Ukraine by the end of the year as part of its initiative.