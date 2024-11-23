King Sends Cable To Lebanon On Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, stressing the Kingdom's commitment to working towards stopping the war on Lebanon, according to a Royal Court statement.

In a cable to Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati on the occasion of his country's independence day, His Majesty stressed the need for the efforts of all to put a stop to the brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon, the statement said.