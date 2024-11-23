CSCC Announces Up To 49% Discount On Over 390 Items

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - The Civil Service Consumer Corporation (CSCC) announced discounts and promotional offers on over 390 foodstuffs and non-food items, starting from Saturday, until Tuesday, December 3, at rates ranging between 9-49%.In a statement, the CSCC's Director General, Salman Qudah, said the discounted goods are available in all the corporation's 69 markets across the Kingdom's governorates and districts, in "large" quantities to meet the consumers' needs.Urging the public to visit the corporation's official page on to view details, he noted consumers in the capital, Amman can order via the CSCC's online store, on the linkQudah pointed out that the move comes as a continuation of the corporation's policy to ease the citizens' burdens, especially limited and medium income households.Furthermore, he added that the corporation relies on the quality standard and laboratory tests, as a basis for purchasing and selling goods, indicating that all discounted items have passed the necessary lab checks and health requirements before hitting the shelves.To send their suggestions and comments, the public can contact the official hotline 4885843, or via the corporation's website