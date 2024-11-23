26 Militants Killed, 50 Arrested In Eastern Iran Security Operations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An IRGC official announced that since October 27, at least“26 members of groups” have been killed in eastern Iran. Ahmad Shafaei, the spokesperson for the“Martyrs of Security” operational exercise, added that 50 others have been arrested on charges of“membership in terrorist groups.”

According to the IRGC spokesperson, some of those killed were Iranian nationals, while others were foreign citizens.

No further details about the identities of those killed have been released.

Iranian reported that a“clearing operation” was launched in eastern Iran following the deaths of at least 10 Iranian forces on October 27.

The spokesperson for the Martyrs of Security operation stated that additional forces might be deployed to different regions of Iran as necessary to continue the clearing operations.

On October 27, 10 Iranian military personnel were killed near the Goharkuh road in Taftan County, Sistan-Baluchestan. The militant group“Jaish al-Adl” claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jaish al-Adl is an armed group opposing the Iranian government, operating primarily along Iran's border with Pakistan. The group mainly comprises Sunni and Baloch members and is known for claiming responsibility for attacks in southeastern Iran.

The continued operations and clashes in eastern Iran highlight the ongoing security challenges faced by the region, particularly in Sistan-Baluchestan. The area, marked by ethnic and sectarian tensions, remains a hotspot for militant activity and cross-border operations.

The persistence of such attacks underscores the need for a multi-faceted approach to address underlying issues, including regional disparities, socio-economic grievances, and cross-border militancy. Without such efforts, the cycle of violence and retaliation is likely to continue.

