Emirates Group Honours 22 Employees For Extraordinary Contribution
Date
11/23/2024 6:49:45 AM
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dubai: Twenty-two employees of Emirates Group either individually or collectively have been recognised with Najm Chairman's Awards 2024 for their extraordinary contribution to the Group. These people went beyond their call of duty while performing their responsibilities.
Employees were honoured at a ceremony on November 20 at Emirates' Group Headquarters, in Dubai which was led by sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
The people were awarded for showing courage in the face of danger, breathing new life into the Emirates fleet, futureproofing Emirates' retail capabilities, reducing fuel burn with reduced arrival procedures, bringing sustainability to the forefront at dnata Travel, and transforming the travel experience for People of Determination
As an employer of choice, the Emirates Group celebrates talented individuals who drive the organisation's success through the Najm programme.
Najm awards consist of different tiers, and the Chairman's Awards is the highest level that can be attained.
Najm Chairman's Award nominations run through a rigorous review before the final selection is made. In the last financial year, the Emirates Group awarded 21,000 Najms across different tiers worth over AED 2 million.
-N
