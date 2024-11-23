No Luggage Lines At New Dubai Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: arriving at Dubai World Central's new terminal can look forward to a seamless experience, with no need to wait for their luggage.



According to dnata CEO Steve Allen, bags will either be ready at the terminal upon arrival or delivered directly to passengers' homes or hotels.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible passenger experience,” said Allen.“The process will be fully automated, with no queues, leveraging advanced biometrics instead of traditional paper documentation, ensuring a smooth journey through the airport.”

dnata, a subsidiary of the Emirates Group, serves as the sole air services provider for airlines operating from Dubai Airports.

Allen said that at the planned $35 billion DWC terminal,“when you get off the aircraft through to the terminal, your baggage is already waiting for you, or already sent to your home or hotel.”

Since DWC - Al Maktoum International opened 14 years ago, plans have been in place to expand the hub to create the world's busiest airport. The mega-hub can eventually process 260 million passengers per year, a full 100 million more than past projections for the airport.

