Fog Plan: Indigo Tightens Measures

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: IndiGo, a leading airline in India with nearly 2,100 daily flights, has adopted proactive strategies and advanced technologies to tackle challenges posed by the winter season.

Winter weather conditions, such as fog and smog prevalent in North Indian cities, create significant operational hurdles, often leading to flight delays, cancellations, and diversions. Reduced or near-zero visibility complicates takeoffs and landings, posing safety concerns and disrupting flight schedules. Additional challenges include strong wind patterns, airport infrastructure constraints, air traffic congestion, and navigational difficulties, all of which can impact operations and passenger experience.

To ensure smooth and timely operations during the fog season, IndiGo remains steadfast in its commitment to reliability. The airline is taking robust measures and working tirelessly to mitigate disruptions and maintain a seamless travel experience for its passengers.

Strategic Preparations: Navigating the Fog Season

IndiGo proactively plans ahead of the winter months to address the challenges posed by dense fog and ensure smooth operations.

Deployment of LVO-Certified Crews: Experienced Low Visibility Operations (LVO) pilots are scheduled for flights during fog-prone periods, prioritizing safety and operational efficiency.

Optimized Crew Rostering: Conditional Captains are excluded from winter schedules to reduce operational risks and enhance consistency during challenging weather conditions.

Proximity-Based Crew Placement: Flight crews are strategically stationed near airports to minimize delays caused by transportation disruptions in foggy conditions.

Pre-Arranged Logistics: Accommodations and transport for crew members are organized in advance, enabling quick deployment as soon as weather conditions permit.

On-Ground Readiness: IndiGo coordinates airport standbys to maintain streamlined operations and reduce potential delays caused by adverse weather.

Weather Intelligence: Forecasting and Risk Management



Dedicated Meteorology Team:

Experienced meteorologists actively monitor weather conditions and deliver accurate forecasts to ensure operational readiness.

Advanced Forecasting Tools:

Hourly updates, terminal aerodrome forecasts, and weather alerts are utilized to predict and plan for fog-related disruptions.

Comprehensive Risk Assessments:

Safety evaluations are conducted for severe weather scenarios, allowing for proactive adjustments to flight operations. Strategic Fuel Management:

Leveraging historical data, additional fuel is carried to account for holding patterns and taxi delays, minimizing the likelihood of diversions or gate returns.

Live Operations: Coordination Between AOCS and OCC



Active Monitoring by OCC:

The Operations Control Center (OCC) tracks real-time visibility conditions and ensures that CAT III/LVTO-qualified crews are available for scheduled flights.

Strategic Crew Rostering:

Utilizing MET forecasts, OCC schedules crew to comply with Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) while collaborating with the Airport Operations Control System (AOCS) to manage delays and diversions effectively.

Coordinated Team Efforts:

Base managers and crew tracking teams work in unison to optimize operations and minimize disruptions.

Diversion Planning:

Flights are redirected only to airports equipped with Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) to maintain operational consistency. Dedicated Support for Diverted Flights:

A specific AOCS point of contact is assigned to each diverted flight to provide real-time assistance and ensure smooth handling of operations.

Technical Preparedness: Guaranteeing Aircraft Readiness

Throughout the fog season, the engineering team takes on a critical role in ensuring aircraft readiness for low-visibility operations. They meticulously equip the fleet with the necessary tools and technologies for LVO, while carefully managing maintenance schedules to avoid contributing to delays caused by fog. This process involves rigorous checks to confirm the functionality of all essential systems required for safe and efficient operations in low-visibility conditions.

Prioritizing Passengers: Reducing the Impact of Disruptions

IndiGo's commitment to a customer-first approach is reflected in its comprehensive fog management strategy. The airline prioritizes safety while keeping passengers informed through timely updates during delays. IndiGo's ground operations staff are readily available to assist travelers, ensuring clear communication about flight diversions and any applicable local regulations. To address the inconvenience of delays, refreshments are provided based on the duration of the wait, and for delays exceeding two hours, passengers are offered options for refunds or rebooking in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

These measures are detailed in IndiGo's IROPS Joint Circular, which outlines specific responsibilities and processes for effectively managing disruptions. This well-structured approach enables IndiGo to mitigate the impact of fog on its operations while delivering a reliable and comfortable travel experience, even in adverse weather conditions.

-B