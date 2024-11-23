Asia Rises On Reaction To Policy Statement

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets rose Tuesday after Tesla helped lift Wall Street overnight, and as investors parsed Chinese policymakers' speech at an summit in Hong Kong.

In Japan, the 225 regained 193.58 points, or 0.5%, to 38,414.13.

Sony is in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the Japanese powerhouse behind the“Elden Ring” game, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the giant looks to add to its entertainment portfolio.

The talks between the two sides are ongoing and, if successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks, the sources said.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 87.06 points, or 0.4%, to 19,663.67.

At a meeting earlier this month, members of Australia's central bank maintained that while there was no immediate need to adjust interest rates, it is important to remain“forward looking” and ready to adjust as economic conditions develop.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 recovered 26.51 points, or 0.7%, to 3,976.84.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said at a global financiers' summit in Hong Kong that China will support Hong Kong innovation and financial reform, enhancing the city's“financial competitiveness.” He reiterated Beijing's commitment to“explore and implement” measures aimed at building Hong Kong as an“international financial center.”

Li Yunze, the head of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, will join Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, for a panel discussion on mainland China's financial developments, the HKMA summit's agenda revealed.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex rebounded 302.26 points, or 1.3%, to 22,848.80.

In Korea, the Kospi index edged up 2.88 points, or 0.1%, to 2,471.95.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index restocked 25.42 points, or 0.7%, at 3,757.97.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 soared 51.67 points, or 0.4%, to 12,816.32.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gathered 73.86 points, or 0.9%, to 8,374.03.











MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917937