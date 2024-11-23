Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/20/2024 - 10:09 AM EST - First Helium Inc. : Today announced that it is reviewing its extensive inventory for follow up operations to its planned Leduc anomaly drill targeting light oil. This program may include drilling its proven undeveloped location, a follow-up well on the Leduc anomaly, or another one of 12 primary Leduc prospects identified on its proprietary 3D seismic at Worsley. First Helium Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.04.



