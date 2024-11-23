Can Emerging Agritech And Biotech Solutions Meet The World's Food Security Demands?

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Issued on behalf of BioVaxys Corp.

VANCOUVER – USA News Group – Reception to recent US election results has been mixed within the sector , with enthusiasm from some and intense anxiety in others. Food management and food security isn't just a domestic concern, as alarm bells are being rung globally. Within its FAO Statistical Yearbook 2024 , the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) were critical insights on the sustainability of global agriculture, food security, and the importance of agrifood systems in employment. The World Economic Forum is trumpeting the climate benefits of regenerative agriculture , while the EU is busy future-proofing its food systems . At the producer level, innovations and strategic partnerships are being launched to better improve output in a forward-looking manner, with recent developments coming from biotech and agritech companies, including from BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (OTCQB: BVAXF), Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA), and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM).

The article continued: Analysts at Verified Market Research project that the Veterinary Vaccines Market is estimated to grow at 9.5% CAGR through to US$27.5 billion by 2030. According to Vantage Market Research & Consultancy Services the Global Animal Vaccines Market is set to be worth US$15.9 billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 6%.

BIOVAXYS PARTNER SPAYVAC FOR WILDLIFE, INC., SCALES-UP VACCINE PRODUCTION CAPACITY

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (OTCQB: BVAXF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, along with partners SpayVac for Wildlife, Inc. announced today

that SpayVac for Wildlife's laboratory and production facility in Madison, Wisconsin is now fully able to supply its cutting-edge contraceptive vaccines, including its well-established pZP vaccine (“SpayVac®”) and its newest GnRH vaccine for commercial aquaculture.

SpayVac is based on a patented liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology, licensed from BioVaxys , which has demonstrated a robust and sustained immune response in several species. SpayVac for Wildlife's single-dose, multi-year vaccines will address the fertility-control needs in wildlife, agricultural production animals, and commercial aquaculture markets.

BioVaxys is also developing its own vaccines based on the patented liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology for multiple human indications in infectious disease, oncology, and allergy, with several programs in clinical development.

“ SpayVac for Wildlife , already a leader in developing breeding control, will leverage its scaled-up capacity to shorten the product-development cycle allowing them to further expand their pipeline using BioVaxys' technology platforms as engines for innovation with new products,” said Kenneth Kovan, President and Chief Operating Officer of BioVaxys .

The scaled-up production capacity will support wider SpayVac availability for field trials and market seeding studies, the production ramp-up in preparation for a SpayVac launch in the near future, as well as new antigen formulations tailored for diverse animal contraceptive needs. The ability to produce two different lines of vaccine is a significant advancement following SpayVac for Wildlife's recent announcement of completing the set-up of its Madison-based research and production facility.

“Part of our use of proceeds from ongoing fundraising will be to further scale up so we can produce tens of thousands of vaccines,” said Tom D'Orazio, CEO of SpayVac .

Recently, large-scale shipments were made by SpayVac for Wildlife to support a major feral horse population management project in Europe, underscoring their commitment to expanding animal population control efforts globally. This follows the production of vaccine for an immunocontraception project in Southeast Asia this past summer.

“We continue to build momentum with ongoing trials in collaboration with the U.S. government and the EU, as well as a prominent aquaculture genetics company, focusing on a potential alternative to induced triploidy, which results in sterility but leaves fish more susceptible to disease,” said Ursula Bechert, DVM, PhD, VP for Research and Development of SpayVac .

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS), a company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the USA and internationally, recently announced a strategic partnership with Danone to pioneer sustainable innovation in dairy farming using the power of genetics. As per the announcement, Zoetis and Danone formed a joint business development plan to drive sustainable practices on today's dairy farms through the power of genetics for healthier cows. The plan will enable Danone to leverage Zoetis' cutting-edge genetic technologies globally, with a focus on integrating sustainable practices into dairy genetics and selection.

"Collaborative partnerships allow us to harmonize genetic innovation with sustainable practices," said Wafaa Mamilli, EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, and Group President for China, Brazil, and Precision Animal Health at Zoetis .“Through our partnership with Danone , we intend to leverage our respective expertise to set new benchmarks for healthier herds that contribute to a sustainable future for the dairy industry.”

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), an animal health company that innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals, recently announced it had acquired a contract manufacturing facility and related assets in Speke, UK, previously owned by TriRx Speke Ltd. that was under trading administration, a formal insolvency process in the UK.

The Speke facility plays a vital role for Elanco in producing a number of farm animal product lines, representing approximately $160 million to $180 million in annual farm animal revenue, primarily outside the USA. Elanco previously held a long-term supply agreement with TriRx Speke Ltd . This acquisition secures a critical component of Elanco's global supply chain for key farm animal products. Elanco provided certain interim funding during the administration and paid $25 million in cash at closing to acquire the facility and related assets.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA), an agriculture business operator specializing in seed and crop protection segments, recently announced a revolutionary breakthrough in one of the world's most important staple crops (wheat)-a first-of-its-kind, proprietary non-GMO hybrid technology.

Corteva's hybrid wheat technology offers a 10% increase in yield potential using the same land and resources, enhancing global food security. It outperforms elite varieties in drought conditions with 20% higher yields, helping farmers adapt to climate change, and accelerates market readiness by scaling parent seed production more efficiently than competitors.

According to the release, other crops like corn have exponentially benefited from hybrid technology over the years, while challenges with wheat production systems have presented barriers to consistently and cost-effectively leveraging such game-changing technology, ultimately limiting the ability to deliver meaningful yield improvements.

"Pioneer introduced hybrid corn in the 1920s, and since then our technology has helped achieve more than 600% increases in average yields ," said Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Digital Officer of Corteva . "With our new, one-of-a-kind proprietary technology for wheat, we're now similarly poised to bring the revolutionary benefits and yield potential of hybridization to yet another core crop."

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), a company that engages in the production, grading, packaging, marketing, and distribution of shell eggs and egg products, recently announced expansion plans for additional cage-free production capabilities, including adding five new cage-free layer houses across Cal-Maine's locations in Florida, Georgia, Utah, and Texas. Cal-Maine plans to start construction by the end of 2024, and expects the projects to completed with additional production capacity for approximately 1.0 million cage-free layer hens by late summer 2025, with the primary intention to replace recently retired caged facilities and add to Cal-Maine's cage-free capacity.

"We are pleased to announce these new expansion projects, which support our strategy to increase our free-range production in line with customer demand and expanding state requirements for cage-free eggs,” said Sherman Miller, President and CEO of Cal-Maine Foods .“The additional capacity will further enhance our ability to serve our growing customer base. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to being the most efficient and sustainable producer of fresh shell eggs and egg products, and we will look for additional opportunities to further advance our growth strategy."

