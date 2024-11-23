Nvidia's Sales And Profit Nearly Double From A Year Ago

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Nvidia's (NVDA) third-quarter results beat Wall Street forecasts across the board as the chipmaker's revenue and profits nearly doubled from a year earlier.

The Silicon Valley-based company reported per share (EPS) of $0.81 U.S., which was above analysts' consensus expectation of $0.75 U.S. The was up 101% from a year ago.

Revenue during the quarter totaled $35.08 billion U.S., which also was ahead of Wall Street's forecast of $33.16 billion U.S. Sales were up 94% from a year earlier.

Yet despite the strong results, Nvidia's stock is down 3% as investors appear to have wanted more growth from the company whose microchips power artificial intelligence (A.I.) models.

While Nvidia is still growing at a strong clip, the company's third-quarter results show a slowdown from previous quarters when sales would often triple.

Nvidia previously reported revenue growth of 122% in this year's second quarter, 262% in the first quarter, and 265% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At the same time, Nvidia's stock has risen 203% this year and is up more than 2,500% in the past five years.

The share price appreciation has pushed Nvidia's market capitalization to $3.58 trillion U.S., making it the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

Analysts were quick to issue commentary on Nvidia's results, saying the Q3 print was exceptional and that Nvidia appears to be a victim of its own success.

On an earnings call with analysts and media, Nvidia's management team said the launch of the company's next-generation Blackwell processor has gone well and that demand for the new microchip is exceeding supply.

Nvidia's stock is currently trading at $145.89 U.S. per share, having gained 53% in the last six months.









MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917902