Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/21/2024 - 8:46 AM EST - Troilus Gold Corp. : Announced an additional advancement in its comprehensive financing strategy with the receipt of a new Letter of Intent from Export Development Canada for up to US$300 million to support the development of the copper and gold Troilus Project. The LOI from EDC complements previously announced LOI's from the German export credit agency Euler Hermes, the Finland ECA, Finnvera plc and the Swedish export credit agency, EKN. Highlights: EDC is prepared to consider debt financing support for the development and construction of the Project in an amount up to US$ 300 million. EDC is a financial Crown corporation owned by the Government of Canada and it specializes in providing financing solutions for Canadian exporters. In 2023 alone, EDC facilitated more than US$8 billion in business through its customers in the mining sector. Troilus Gold Corp.
