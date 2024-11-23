Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11/21/2024 - 7:54 AM EST - Ecora Resources PLC : Announces that Graeme Dacomb, an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Capital Limited on December 1. Ecora Resources PLC shares T are trading unchanged at $1.20.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.