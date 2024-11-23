Stocks In Play

عربي


11/23/2024 6:41:47 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/21/2024 - 7:54 AM EST - Ecora Resources PLC : Announces that Graeme Dacomb, an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Capital Limited on December 1. Ecora Resources PLC shares T are trading unchanged at $1.20.

