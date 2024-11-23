Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11/22/2024 - 10:09 AM EST - Cineplex : Will open its first location of The Rec Room on Monday, November 25 in the province of Quebec, adjacent to a new, premium Cineplex theatre, all part of the Royalmount district in Montréal. Cineplex shares T are trading up $0.01 at $10.16.

