Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Mr. Jaspal Singh As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Patiala, Punjab, India Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd ., a leader in solar EPC solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jaspal Singh as its new Chief Officer (CTO) . With over two decades of experience in solar energy, project management, and technologies, Mr. Singh brings a wealth of expertise, having previously led design and engineering projects for various countries in NTPC's international business division. His appointment is set to drive Solidus's technological vision and innovation, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing its capabilities in the renewable energy sector.



Mr. Jaspal Singh - CTO, Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd.





Mr. Singh joins Solidus with an impressive background, having led major solar projects at NTPC, including the Project Management and execution of a 56 MW/80 MWp solar plant in Surat, spearheading India's first floating solar PV projects by NTPC and feasibility studies,due diligence & engineering for international solar PV projects. His expertise spans ground-mounted and rooftop solar PV systems, hybrid solar solutions, and innovative energy storage technologies.





Holding an MBA in Operations from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, and a B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, Mr. Singh brings a strategic mindset to Solidus. His achievements include the development of robotic dry cleaning systems for solar panels, contributing to India's first solar-wind hybrid solutions, and publishing research papers on energy storage and microgrids.





A Vision for Growth and Innovation

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Jaspal Singh said,

"I am excited to join Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. as the CTO during this pivotal phase of growth. My focus will be on advancing our technological capabilities and driving innovative solar solutions to help Solidus achieve its ambitious target of becoming a 1,000 MWp solar leader by 2028."





Under his leadership, Solidus is set to scale new heights, with 350 MWp projects currently under execution and a goal to expand into high-potential solar markets across India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab. His appointment aligns with Solidus's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supporting India's renewable energy goals.





Mr. Harvinder Singh, Managing Director of Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. , shared his enthusiasm for the new appointment:

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Jaspal to our leadership team. His extensive experience in solar technologies and his proven track record in delivering high-impact projects will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and innovation efforts."





About Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd.

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. is a premier solar EPC company dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solar power solutions. With a strong focus on advanced technologies and strategic partnerships, Solidus aims to deliver high-efficiency solar projects that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.