(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir spoke with Central African Republic (CAR) leader Faustin-Archange Touadera on Wednesday, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and maintaining stability in the war-torn country. The two leaders discussed the state of their “friendly” bilateral relations and explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in politics, trade, economics, and humanitarian assistance. The Kremlin emphasized Russia's ongoing commitment to supporting the CAR in enhancing its national economy, sovereignty, and security. Touadera expressed gratitude for Russia's help in these areas.



This conversation followed recent meetings between the Russian Defense Ministry and officials from several Sahel countries, including the CAR, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, held during the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum. The talks occur as the CAR prepares for parliamentary elections in 2025 and presidential elections in 2026, with concerns over potential disruptions from terrorist groups.



The CAR has struggled with persistent political instability, including multiple coups and ongoing rebel attacks, despite the presence of UN peacekeepers. Since signing a military agreement with Russia in 2018, the CAR has received Russian support in training its national police and military forces. As of earlier this year, approximately 1,890 Russian instructors were stationed in the country, and plans for a Russian military base are underway.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108917110