(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that Russia will not accept any proposals to freeze the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. His remarks came in response to a Reuters article suggesting that Russian President Vladimir might be open to negotiating a ceasefire with incoming US President Donald Trump, including the potential for a frozen conflict, the creation of a demilitarized zone, and territorial exchanges such as the Kursk and Kharkov regions.



While Putin has expressed a willingness to engage in talks, Peskov emphasized that Russia would not consider a mere freeze of the conflict, as the country aims to achieve its stated goals. These objectives, according to Peskov, are well known and include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, ensuring Ukraine's legal commitment to neutrality, and halting its pursuit of NATO membership.



Peskov also reminded journalists that Putin had set out specific conditions for halting the conflict, which included the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russian-controlled territories, such as Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions. Earlier this week, Putin reiterated his stance during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, accusing Ukraine of refusing to negotiate and highlighting the role of NATO's aggressive policies in fueling the conflict.



According to the Kremlin, any future resolution must acknowledge Russia's security concerns, recognize new territorial realities, and address the root causes of the conflict.



