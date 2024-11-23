Poll indicates Russians changing attitude towards LGBT

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the Levada Center, a Western-funded organization deemed a “foreign agent” in Russia, shows that a majority of Russians hold negative views toward the LGBT community. The study, which surveyed 1,617 people between October 24 and 30 from 137 cities, towns, and villages, found that 44% of respondents feel “disgust and fear” toward gays and lesbians, while 15% said they are simply irritated by them. An additional 10% expressed distrust of the LGBT community.



Only 1% of participants had a positive outlook on sexual minorities, with 26% expressing neutral or calm feelings. The survey highlighted a significant rise in negative sentiment compared to a similar 2013 study, which found that 27% of Russians felt disgust or fear toward LGBT individuals. This figure has now increased by 75%, according to the researchers.



The survey also revealed growing opposition to equal rights for LGBT people, with 62% stating that they do not believe sexual minorities should have the same legal protections as others. Furthermore, 59% said they would reduce or cut ties with someone if they found out they were gay.



Concerns over “gay propaganda” are also widespread, with 62% of respondents fearing that LGBT-related content could influence their children or grandchildren. Russia's government introduced a ban on distributing LGBT content to minors in 2013, and expanded it to include adults in 2023. The Supreme Court also labeled the “international LGBT public movement” as an extremist organization in 2022.



While President Vladimir Putin has stated that the government does not wish to interfere in private lives, he has emphasized that public LGBT displays, especially those involving children, are unacceptable. The survey also noted that just 10% of respondents personally know someone who identifies as gay or lesbian, indicating limited exposure to the LGBT community in Russian society.



