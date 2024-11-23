Sudan joins Russia on hydropower

(MENAFN) Sudan has reached an agreement with the Russian company Power Machines to enhance its hydropower infrastructure, the country’s energy and oil announced on Tuesday during his official visit to Russia. Mohi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed revealed that the deal will see Power Machines supply new turbines for the Merowe hydroelectric power plant in northern Sudan and modernize several other critical facilities.



The Sudanese minister, who arrived in Moscow on November 13, met with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev to discuss joint energy ventures. According to Saeed, this agreement will significantly increase hydropower production across Sudan. “In the electricity sector, we have agreed with Power Machines on turbine supplies for Merowe and to boost hydropower capacity in Sudan,” he stated.



As part of the agreement, the Russian company will also upgrade other hydroelectric plants, including those in Roseires, Sennar, and Setit. Saeed highlighted that hydropower accounts for 70% of Sudan’s electricity production.



In addition to its involvement in Sudan, Russia is also working on power infrastructure projects in neighboring Egypt. Recently, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly announced a key development at the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, which is being built in collaboration with Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom. The project, which began in 2017, is set to play a vital role in Egypt’s long-term energy strategy.



