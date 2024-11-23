Reports Suggest Strike On Berdiansk Port Overnight
11/23/2024 3:08:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, an explosion occurred. The Ukrainian authorities report an attack on the port infrastructure.
According to Ukrinform, the Berdiansk City Military Administration stated on Telegram that the explosion near Berdiansk port happened at approximately 23:40 on November 22.
“There was a loud noise near the port. Around 23:40, Berdiansk residents heard a loud explosion. Preliminary reports suggest a strike on the port,” the post reads.
Mariupol Mayor's Adviser, Petro Andriushchenko, wrote:“Berdyansk. Port. How's it going? Preliminary reports suggest a hit!”
As reported by Ukrinform, explosions also occurred in temporarily occupied Berdiansk on the morning of October 31, caused by a drone attack on the port.
