(MENAFN) Ukraine’s stock of American-made Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) is reported to be running low, with fewer than 50 missiles remaining, according to reports by The Times and Forbes. These long-range missiles, capable of hitting targets up to 190 miles (305 km) away, have been a point of contention between Moscow and the West, and their scarcity may limit Ukraine’s future operations.



The exact number of ATACMS delivered to Ukraine has not been disclosed, but reports suggest fewer than 50 missiles are still in Ukrainian hands. According to Forbes, only two shipments of ATACMS were made—one in late 2023 and another in early 2024—and these are already running low after being used in several strikes on Russian targets.



This week, US President Joe Biden authorized the use of ATACMS to strike inside Russia's pre-2014 borders for the first time, marking a shift in US policy that has drawn strong condemnation from Moscow. Russian officials have warned that the strikes would be seen as direct NATO involvement in the war, and the country has updated its nuclear doctrine to reflect the increased risks of long-range Western weapons targeting Russian territory.



Reports indicate that ATACMS were recently used to target a munitions depot in Russia’s Bryansk region, located about 70 miles from the border. While Ukraine has enough launchers for these missiles, their limited availability means commanders will need to carefully choose high-value targets. Western analysts believe the missiles are being reserved for strategic targets, such as supply depots and command centers, particularly in regions like Kursk where Ukrainian forces have gained a foothold.



Amid growing uncertainty about continued US military support, with President-elect Donald Trump expressing skepticism, there is concern that Ukraine’s ATACMS reserves could be depleted by early 2025. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged the use of ATACMS without providing specifics, stating, "we have ATACMS, and we will use them all."

