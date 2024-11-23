Israeli Occupation Airstrike On Beirut Claims Heavy Casualties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes launched an air raid on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Saturday, claiming heaving casualties and causing massive damage, according to local reports.

An eight-story residential building was completely destroyed with several missiles in the capital's Basta district, reported the country's official news agency.

Lebanese emergency teams searched the site in the densely populated area, it added.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been under fierce air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing heavy human and material losses. (end)

