Israeli Occupation Airstrike On Beirut Claims Heavy Casualties
11/23/2024 2:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation warplanes launched an air raid on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Saturday, claiming heaving casualties and causing massive damage, according to local media reports.
An eight-story residential building was completely destroyed with several missiles in the capital's Basta district, reported the country's official news agency.
Lebanese emergency teams searched the site in the densely populated area, it added.
Since September 23, Lebanon has been under fierce air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing heavy human and material losses. (end)
