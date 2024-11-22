Int'l Music Festival Culminates In Concert At Sheikh Jaber Cultural Ctr.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- A magnificent concert, dubbed "Ghanawi Arabiya" (Arabian song), drew the curtain on the 24th International the Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center on Friday.

A constellation of Arab singing stars, including Bader Nouri, Musaed Al-Tattan, Mohammad Asdi, Ghanima Al-Anzi, Abdullah Al-Fadhli and Saud Al-Fayez, led by maestro Dr. Khaled Al-Nouri, performed popular traditional songs.

Assistant Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) and President of the Festival Musaed Al-Zamel said the Higher Committee of the Festival decided to honor Mohammad Al-Baloushi as personality of this year's event.

Al-Baloushi and a number of celebrated artists, being honored too, have made apparent contributions to the music field, Al-Zamel said in a speech to the closing ceremony.

He noted that the coming session of the annual festival will celebrate Kuwait selection by the Arab League as Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025.

The celebrations will be supported by Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and NCCAL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar, he added.

Opened on Sunday, the Festival is part of an annual chain being organized by NCCAL since 1998 to commemorate the Kuwaiti and Arab musical legacy. (end)

