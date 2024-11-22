CM Inaugurates Outreach Office At Gupkar

The chief minister was accompanied by his adviser Nasir Aslam Wani.

Abdullah inaugurated the 'CM's Public Services and Outreach Office' at the Gupkar Road here, marking a significant step toward transparent, citizen-centric governance, an official spokesperson said.

The office, designed as a single-window platform, aims to ensure efficient grievance redressal, and informed decision-making through data-driven monitoring and strategic communication, he said.

The grievance redressal system under the office, aptly named Raabta (connection), serves as a bridge between citizens and the government, combining robust digital systems with on-ground engagement to ensure timely service delivery and responsive governance.

During his maiden visit, the chief minister toured the facility, reviewed its operations, and interacted with officers.

Commending the initiative, the chief minister emphasised the importance of citizen engagement and directed officers to ensure timely grievance resolution and proactive communication with the public, the spokesperson said.

Abdullah was informed that the office will adopt a hybrid communication approach, including an online grievance portal, dedicated helpline, and periodic in-person interactive sessions to cater to all citizens effectively, the spokesperson said.

This innovative initiative underscores the government's dedication to fostering public trust and ensuring a seamless interface between the administration and citizens, he added.

Lays foundation of Chrysanthemum Garden, Hi-tech Nursery in Srinagar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of a hi-tech flower nursery and the development of Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum Theme Garden) here in Srinagar. The projects are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.83 crore and Rs 1.869 crore, respectively.

The upgraded nursery at Poloview facility aims to serve not only as a resource center for plants but also as an education hub. Workshops and training sessions will be conducted to empower growers and citizens with sustainable gardening practices.

The Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, to be spread over 100 kanals, is poised to become a major autumn attraction.

It will showcase vibrant blooms in shades of yellow, red, pink, and purple, adding charm to Kashmir's tourism landscape during the traditionally quieter autumn months.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the significance of gardens in Kashmir's heritage and tourism.

He remarked:“The Valley of Kashmir is renowned worldwide for its breathtaking beauty, and within that charm, our gardens hold a special place. From the time people began visiting Kashmir, they either established gardens or made it a point to visit them. The Mughals, for instance, created iconic gardens like Chasma Shahi, Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan. Over time, visitors, even if they saw nothing else, ensured they visited these Mughal Gardens.”

The Chief Minister highlighted how the introduction of the Tulip Garden transformed Kashmir's tourist season,“Our tourism season was once limited to two periods: winter, when people came to witness snowfall, or May, when visitors explored gardens and other scenic spots. However, with the establishment of the Tulip Garden, this pattern transformed. It extended our tourist season into March and April. Today, Srinagarites know how bustling the area around the Tulip Garden becomes during this time. It's a challenge even to navigate through the traffic near the garden.”

Addressing the need for a similar boost to autumn tourism, the Chief Minister commended the efforts of the Parks and Gardens Department and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology-Kashmir.

He stated,“While the Tulip Garden has had a remarkable impact, a new challenge lies in utilizing the 'off-season' months of October and November, before snowfall draws tourists to destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam. To address this, I commend the Parks and Gardens Department and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology-Kashmir for their role in introducing Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood – the Chrysanthemum Garden.” He further explained the potential of the Chrysanthemum Garden:“The chrysanthemum, a flower that blooms in autumn, has the potential to do for October and November what the Tulip Garden does for March and April. Visitors to this garden will also explore other parts of Kashmir, benefiting the entire ecosystem of tourism-be it shikarawalas, taxi operators, houseboat owners, or others.”

On the sustainability of the initiative, the Chief Minister said,“Importantly, unlike tulips, which require costly bulb imports to maintain the garden, chrysanthemums can be grown locally without external dependence. Our efforts are already underway to develop tulip bulbs locally to reduce imports and even export them in the future. With chrysanthemums, however, we are self-reliant from the start. I hope this initiative will be fully developed and marketed by next year, providing Srinagar with a new tourist destination in the form of the Chrysanthemum Garden.”

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also spoke about the importance of promoting high-value, low-volume products like essential oils.“Lavender oil, mint oil, and similar products are already being exhibited, alongside cut flowers and contributions from progressive growers.”

He congratulated progressive farmers on their success and pledged government support, saying:“If you face any difficulties, do let us know so we can support you.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to bolster the private sector to tackle unemployment.

“It's a reality that we cannot provide government jobs to everyone. Addressing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir requires a shift beyond government employment. While we will create as many government jobs as possible, the solution lies in boosting the private sector. Unless we empower this sector, unemployment cannot be effectively tackled,” Abdullah said.

He added that expecting large-scale foreign investments here (Kashmir) is a challenge. Instead, we must focus on sectors with strong local foundations, such as agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, and floriculture, he said and added“to those already in these fields or those aspiring to enter them, I assure you that our government is committed to supporting you in every possible way. Together, we can strengthen floriculture and allied industries, paving the way for sustainable growth and opportunities.”

The event was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Member of Legislative Assembly Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmad, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Parks & Gardens Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Director Floriculture Kashmir, progressive farmers and other concerned.

The Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, located within the Botanical Garden in Srinagar, is being developed at a cost of Rs. 1.869 crore. With its blooms expected to color late autumn, the garden is set to open to the public in Autumn 2025, marking a new chapter in Kashmir's tourism story.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now