SKIMS Gets Approval To Start DM Critical Care Medicine Program

Director SKIMS / EOSG Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie termed it a major accomplishment for the Institute. He said the Department of Critical Care Medicine at SKIMS is the only separate and approved Department in the Union Territory, catering to critically ill patients from major hospitals across J&K and national institutions. Equipped with state-of-the-art ventilators and life-saving support systems, the department operates at 100% bed occupancy, underscoring the urgent need for expanded critical care facilities.

Prof. Ashraf Ganie underscored the need to have 200 bedded Critical Care Block at SKIMS and underlined that the demand for critical care facilities is increasing.” There is a need to increase the number of Critical Care beds not only in our Institution but also in other Institutions of the UT of J&K. The administration at SKIMS will make every possible effort and work out a detailed plan for 200 bedded Critical Care blocks and submit them to the govt. for consideration, he added.

Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS Prof. Shariq R. Masoodi, overwhelmed over the significant achievement, said that following a rigorous evaluation, the National Medical Commission has granted permission for the DM Critical Care Medicine program with an initial intake of two seats for the academic year 2024-25. This academic initiative will; Elevate quality care for critically ill patients, Strengthen healthcare infrastructure, Enhance emergency preparedness, Contribute to societal well-being, Provide skilled manpower for J&K and the country.

The Department of Critical Care Medicine SKIMS headed by Dr. Mohamad Akbar Shah expressed their gratitude to Director SKIMS, Dean Medical Faculty, Head NMC Section Prof. Fazal Q. Parray, Additional Director, Medical Superintendent and Academic Registrar for their tireless efforts in making this program a reality”.

Dr. Mohamad Akbar while reflecting on the DM program said that the team of Critical care is highly grateful to Director SKIMS and ESOG, for his support for this to happen. We are indebted to Dean Medical faculty for his all time guidance and help, last but not least we appreciate the all hard work and timely communication and the deliberations and vigorous follow up with NMC made it possible . We are really grateful to the NMC head Prof. Fazal Q. Party and his team for their tireless efforts.

