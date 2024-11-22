TSX Listed Gold Stocks To Watch

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the sector.

K9 Corp. (TSXV:KNC), New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD; NYSE American: NGD), Prosper Gold (TSXV:PGX), Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSX:TXG), Western Gold Exploration (TSXV:WGLD), Westhaven Gold (TSXV:WHN), Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV:SOMA)

K9 Gold Corp . (TSXV:KNC ) explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold in Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project in Utah and the James Bay lithium project in Quebec.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD ; NYSE American: NGD ) is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility.

Prosper Gold (TSXV:PGX ) explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project in Ontario.

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSX:TXG ) is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limon Guajes ("ELG") Mine Complex, the Media Luna Project, a processing plant, and related infrastructure. Commercial production from the Morelos Complex commenced on April 1, 2016 and an updated Technical Report for the Morelos Complex was released in March 2022. Torex's key strategic objectives are: integrate and optimize the Morelos Property; deliver Media Luna to full production; grow reserves and resources; disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and build on ESG excellence.

Western Gold Exploration (TSXV:WGLD ) is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Scotland and discovering new opportunities across the underexplored Caledonian Appalachian and identifying locations of gold and critical metal deposits. The Company's principal focus is its Lorne Project, which includes the Lagalochan copper gold porphyry property located in Argyll, Scotland (the "Lagalochan Property"), and the adjacent and nearby properties along the Lorne Fault Zone. Glasgow is the nearest city and lies 85 km to the southeast of the Lagalochan Property. On November 29, 2022, the Company filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant, independent Technical Report (the "Report") on the Lagalochan Property. The Company expects to advance the Lagalochan Property exploration work in accordance with the Report recommendations. Additional exploration of the Lorne Project may include Geophysics testing, including a joint IP/Mag. survey proposed to test the subsurface expression of mineralised bodies, identifying and prioritising potential target areas, site preparation and drilling.

Westhaven Gold (TSXV:WHN ) is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls ~60,950 hectares (609.5 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Soma Gold Corp . (TSXV:SOMA ) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program. With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations. The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

