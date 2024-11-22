Critical Need To Formalise India's Fisheries Sector: Rajiv Ranjan

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 22 (KNN) Union Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasised the critical need to formalise India's fisheries sector during his address at the World Fisheries Day celebrations on Thursday.

The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying highlighted India's position as the world's second-largest fish producer, expressing optimism about achieving the top position in global rankings.

Statistical data reveals a remarkable 82 percent increase in India's fish production, rising from 95.79 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 175.45 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.

Singh attributed this substantial growth to various initiatives implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, particularly citing the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and Fisheries and Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

The minister outlined several challenges facing the sector, including the pressing need to transition approximately 3 crore fish farmers from the unorganised to the organised sector.

To address this, the government has initiated a registration platform to ensure these farmers can access benefits such as Kisan Credit Card and insurance schemes.

In a significant move to advance the sector, Singh launched multiple initiatives during the event, including the 5th Marine Fisheries Census and the National Plan of Action on Sharks for sustainable management.

He also announced India's participation in a regional cooperation agreement with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Maldives to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Bay of Bengal Region.

Environmental concerns were also addressed through the launch of the IMO-FAO GloLitter Partnership Project, aimed at reducing marine plastic pollution.

The minister further introduced Standard Operating Procedures for retrofitted LPG kits to promote energy-efficient fishing practices, along with a New Single Window System for online registration of coastal aquaculture farms.

