Senior Official Visits Kids Expo

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Maj Gen Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Sowaidi, assistant undersecretary of the of Interior for Technical and Specialised Affairs, visited the Ministry's pavilion at the 2024 Kids being held at the Doha and Centre. He explored the diverse activities and programmes presented by the Ministry's participating departments, aimed at educating children and youth on various aspects of security and safety. The exhibition concludes Saturday.

