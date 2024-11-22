Senior Official Visits Kids Expo
Date
11/22/2024 2:04:34 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Maj Gen Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Sowaidi, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Technical and Specialised Affairs, visited the Ministry's pavilion at the 2024 Kids expo being held at the Doha exhibition and convention Centre. He explored the diverse activities and programmes presented by the Ministry's participating departments, aimed at educating children and youth on various aspects of security and safety. The exhibition concludes Saturday.
MENAFN22112024000067011011ID1108915574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.