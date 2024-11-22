(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator Advanced Appliances Launches the EW 828 + ED 868 Marine Washer and Dryer Set

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances is pleased to announce the release of the EW 828 + ED 868 Marine Washer and Dryer Set, a space-saving and durable solution tailored for life on the water. Designed with the unique demands of marine environments in mind, this stackable pair offers exceptional laundry performance with features that combat the challenges of salt-heavy and humid conditions.

The washer and dryer set, priced at $1,739, is compact yet powerful, measuring just 67 x 23.5 x 22.2 inches (HxWxD). It can be configured as a stackable unit to conserve space or placed side by side for flexibility. Built with marine-grade anti-corrosion materials, the set is engineered to withstand the harsh effects of saltwater exposure, ensuring reliability and durability.

The washer features a 1.62 cu. ft drum, capable of handling up to 15 pounds of laundry per cycle. With 16 wash programs, including specialized cycles such as Sanitize, Allergen, and Salt Wash , it caters to diverse laundry needs while protecting fabrics and extending the life of the appliance. The washer also includes a Winterize Cycle for easy preparation in cold climates and operates at a high spin speed of 1400 RPM, reducing drying time.

The accompanying dryer, with a 3.1 cu. ft drum capacity, mirrors the washer's ability to handle 15 pounds of laundry. It offers a variety of drying options, including Sensor Dry technology, which automatically stops the cycle when the ideal moisture level is reached, and cycles such as Time Dry and Delicate. These features promote energy efficiency and prevent fabric damage.

The set prioritizes user convenience with features like a touch control panel, delay start, child lock, and quiet operation at just 60 dB. Safety and maintenance are further enhanced with diagnostic codes, a QR code for manual access, and energy-saving functions that power down the units after five minutes of inactivity.

Designed specifically for marine environments, the washer and dryer come equipped with stainless steel inlet hoses, floor brackets, a stacking kit, and a rust-proof aluminum duct for proper ventilation. The galvanized steel cabinet with a phosphate coating adds another layer of protection against corrosion, making it a reliable choice for long-term use in salt-heavy settings.

The Equator EW 828 + ED 868 Marine Washer and Dryer Set is available at major retailers, including Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair, Lowe's, and Wal-Mart. Equator also offers a robust warranty with this set, including one year of parts and labor, a two-year warranty on the main motor, and a five-year rust protection guarantee.

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of designing innovative, durable, and energy-efficient appliances that cater to the needs of modern living. The EW 828 + ED 868 Marine Washer and Dryer Set represents the company's continued commitment to providing reliable and functional solutions for specialized environments.

