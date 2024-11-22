Farm To Pet Dresses Up Its Healthy Pet Treats For The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single Ingredient Treats and Reindeer Antlers Get a Festive Update Worthy of Santa Paws

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a fun and healthy way to include dogs and cats in the holiday festivities? Farm to Pet is now offering ith a new collection of healthy pet treats in seasonal designs perfect for holiday - or is it howl-iday? - gifting. Featuring the company's popular protein chips and chews in colorful bags and decorative gift boxes, Farm to Pet has things covered when it comes to gifts for dogs, cats and pet lovers alike.

The family-owned business known for its small-batch, all-natural, single-ingredient pet treats is becoming well known for its themed special edition collections as well, which include Howl-o-ween, Valentine's Day and Thanksgiving in addition to Howl-iday. And why not? Pets are beloved parts of family gatherings and memories.

Rather than disposable trinkets or less-than-nutritious treats, Farm to Pet focuses on providing healthy holiday options that dogs and cats love to eat but that pet parents can also feel good about giving them.

For example, the company's low-fat, low-calorie Chips and Crumbles treat lines are loaded with flavor and crunch pets love to munch, but also rich in protein, amino acids, and essential nutrients they need. Now packaged in festive bags with winter scenes and ribbon designs, these cat and dog delicacies not only lead to wagging tails, but smiling human faces as well!

Something else to make pet owners smile? The significant savings offered on these adorable gifts for dogs and cats. The company is doing just that in multiple ways. First, the Farm to Pet Holiday Chips range includes value bundles of their standard, large-format, and snack-sized bags of delicious and nutritious Turkey and Chicken Chips for dogs - enjoyable by cats as well. Plus, Farm to Pet is debuting its collection of Holiday Pet Gift Boxes, mega assortments of holiday treats for dogs and cats pre-filled in decorated boxes that are ready to gift. With prices ranging from $17.95 to $74.95, there is something for any budget and furry friend this season. After all, all pets are on the nice list!

Farm to Pet's howl-iday treats for dogs and cats are available exclusively during the holidays and only while quantities last.

Farm to Pet has the Perfect Gifts for your Dog this Holiday Season.

