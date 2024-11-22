With The Help Of Their Children's Book Release, Florida Business Rebuilds After The Destruction Of Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The beloved local attraction, Sunshine Scenic Tours' Pirate Ship Royal Conquest-A popular attraction to both locals and visitors alike-suffered significant damage from Hurricane Helene. The O'Neal brothers, Chris and Dustin, co-run the authentic pirate in Madeira Beach, FL. Sunshine Scenic Tours' mission is conservation, education, and inspiration.

To help rebuild the Royal Conquest's shop and dock, Chris O'Neal is channeling the profits from his upcoming children's book, "Penny the Pirate Pup " (Blue Balloon ; releasing November 26th, 2024). Anyone who purchases a copy will not only join Penny on her exciting adventures but also lend a hand to the O'Neals.

Donation tiers are available. You can purchase the book and receive a complimentary children's ticket to ride the Royal Conquest in Madeira Beach, FL. For those seeking to make an even greater impact, consider the Honorary Pirate Tier and receive both a children's ticket plus your name included on a special thank you page of the following installment of "Penny the Pirate Pup." In a story about a glorious adventure where Penny may be a cattle dog, she's still a pirate at heart. Her greatest wish is to join the Royal Conquest's crew of jolly buccaneers!

The O'Neals' establishment was not alone in facing destruction, as many others were equally affected by the recent hurricanes. The brothers hope the book launch will help highlight the extent of the wreckage in their area and mobilize support for their rebuild.

Contact Blue Balloon Books to interview the O'Neals' and learn more about their restoration efforts.

About the author:

Chris O'Neal, a writer living in Tokyo, Japan, was inspired by his adventures while working at Sunshine Scenic Tours at John's Pass Village & Boardwalk in Madeira Beach, Florida. His latest work, "Penny the Pirate Pup and the Legend of the Royal Conquest," draws from the magical moments spent in Boca Ciega Bay with his brother, Dustin O'Neal; the crew of the real-life Pirate Ship Royal Conquest; and the charming pirate pup, Penny.

