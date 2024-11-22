Classic Auto Craft Enhances Safety And Service For Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Classic Auto Craft remains steadfast in its focus on growth and improvement.

Classic Auto Craft has long been recognized as a trusted collision repair facility. With over 50 years of combined expertise in collision repair and restoration, the company has become synonymous with quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Since 1981, this family-owned and operated business has proudly served clients in downtown San Rafael.Over the decades, Classic Auto Craft has built a reputation for its comprehensive service lineup and commitment to excellence. In addition to its renowned collision repair services, the company offers:Quality and Safety at the ForefrontAs a leading Subaru & Mazda-certified body shop in San Rafael, Classic Auto Craft continues to prioritize safety and quality in every repair. With a team of highly trained experts, the company ensures every vehicle it services meets rigorous safety standards.Recognizing that poorly executed repairs can lead to serious road hazards, Classic Auto Craft is dedicated to delivering meticulous workmanship. In a country where 5 to 6 million vehicle collisions occur annually, the company's mission is clear: to help customers return to the road quickly and confidently, with repairs that prioritize their safety.Focus on Growth and InnovationClassic Auto Craft remains steadfast in its focus on growth and improvement. To stay at the forefront of the collision repair industry, the company is investing in advanced equipment and technology to deliver the most efficient and effective repairs possible.This commitment to innovation underscores the company's reputation as a top choice for clients seeking high-quality collision repair services. Alongside its state-of-the-art equipment, Classic Auto Craft takes pride in its dedicated and highly skilled team, ensuring that every customer receives outstanding care and attention to detail.About Classic Auto CraftFor more information, visit .Company Name: Classic Auto CraftAddress: 555 Irwin StreetCity: San RafaelState: CaliforniaE-mail Id: ...Phone No: +1 415-459-1246

