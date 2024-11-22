MOA Partners With New Life Centers To Streamline Inventory Management With Kechie

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mariam KomeiliIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Office Apps (MOA) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with New Life Centers to enhance and streamline their inventory management processes. Through this collaboration, New Life Centers will leverage MOA's powerful Kechie software solution to support their mission and operations more efficiently.By adopting Kechie, New Life Centers gains a user-friendly and robust inventory management system, ensuring real-time tracking, streamlined ordering, and reliable oversight of critical resources. Kechie's advanced capabilities allow organizations like New Life Centers to focus on their core objectives without the complexities and delays of traditional inventory management."We're deeply committed to supporting nonprofits like New Life Centers as they work tirelessly to make a difference,” said Mariam Komeili, CEO of MOA "Our mission is to equip these organizations with the tools they need to succeed, and Kechie is designed to help them do just that. We're honored to be part of New Life Center's journey and look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will bring.”New Life Centers expressed their enthusiasm for the impact of the new system. "We went from 0 to 100 with Kechie," said Andre Gordillo, Director of New Vecinos Program. "The transition has been seamless, and now we have full visibility and control over our inventory-a huge advantage in ensuring that our resources reach those who need them most. Partnering with MOA has been transformative for our organization.”Kechie is designed with a commitment to ease of use, efficiency, and adaptability, making it ideal for nonprofit organizations seeking to maximize their impact while minimizing operational hurdles. By integrating Kechie, New Life Centers benefits from increased visibility and control over their inventory, empowering them to meet their community's needs more effectively.About MOAMy Office Apps, Inc. (MOA) is a leader in business improvement software solutions to automate your organization. In the past 10 years, MOA has offered our Kechie line of cloud-based fully integrated software solutions that serve distributors and manufacturers in many industries. Kechie is scalable with a simplified user experience and sold in separate packages – inventory and warehouse management, manufacturing, and finance – or a fully configured ERP system. One powerful cloud-based solution to connect your business processes seamlessly-Connect, Streamline, Succeed!For more information about these features visit or contact us at ....About New Life CentersNew Life Centers is a faith-based non-profit organization in Chicago. Their mission is to connect young people and their families to Christ and Community through life-on-life relationships. They do this through youth mentoring, trauma healing through sports, after-school educational programs, violence prevention and intervention, food pantries, and shelters for new migrants.For more information on any of New Life Centers programs please visit

MOA Public Relations

My Office Apps Inc

+1 949-383-9398

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.