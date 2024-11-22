Gatwick Airport South Terminal Evacuated Due To Suspicious Package

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Management of Gatwick Airport Friday declared evacuation of the South Terminal after discovery of a suspected package in the luggage section.

All in the South Terminal were evacuated as a squad from East Sussex was deployed to secure the location.

Procedures were underway to resume operations as normal. Meanwhile, the BBC reported that sniffer dogs were brought in.

Sussex said the explosive ordnance disposal team was being sent in "as a precaution" and a security cordon is in place.

"To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with," the force said.

"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We'd advise the public to avoid the area where possible." (end)

