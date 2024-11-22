VERB CEO To Participate In Nasdaq's 'Ring In The Races' Closing Bell Ceremony Live At F1 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Company, (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live , a leading livestream social shopping platform, and GO FUND YOURSELF! , a TV show and innovative new disrupting the crowd funding industry, announces that VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia and VERB Lead Director Jimmy Geiskopf will join for a remote Closing Bell ceremony taking place live on the ground at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix today, November 22 nd at 4pm EST . The ceremony will be broadcast live.

“We're honored to be with the Nasdaq team at this special invitation only 'ring in the races' Closing Bell ceremony event trackside at F1 in Las Vegas,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO.“The Nasdaq team has put together an extraordinary multi-day event for a small group of Nasdaq-listed issuers – no one does it better.”

About VERB Technology Company

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company's platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously. GO FUND YOURSELF! , is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show's panel of“Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

