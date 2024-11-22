Marsha De Cordova MP Appointed Ambassador To The Nystagmus Network

(MENAFN- Pressat) New ambassador appointment strengthens the Nystagmus to raise awareness and drive support for the charity



Marsha de Cordova MP joins the Nystagmus Network as ambassador, advocating for the nystagmus community and championing awareness.

A voice for visibility – Marsha's appointment strengthens our mission to raise awareness and enhance support for people living with this complex eye condition. Driving change in sight disability – with Marsha's support, we're amplifying efforts to secure resources, understanding and care for individuals and families impacted by nystagmus.

22 November 2024

The Nystagmus Network, a UK charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families living with nystagmus for over 40 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marsha de Cordova MP as its new ambassador. In her role, Marsha will continue to work in raising awareness of this complex eye condition and advocate for better support and understanding within both medical and wider communities through the charity's ongoing activities.

Marsha de Cordova MP, a former shadow Minister for Disabled People who has nystagmus herself, brings a wealth of knowledge and advocacy experience to the Nystagmus Network, having been a long-standing advocate for equality and inclusion, especially in areas relating to disability and sight impairment through her role as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Eye Health and Vision Impairment. Her commitment aligns with the charity's mission to improve lives for people living with nystagmus, a vision condition that impacts thousands of people across the UK.

Commenting on her appointment, Marsha de Cordova said:

“I am honoured to become an ambassador for the Nystagmus Network and support the fantastic work they do.

“As someone who lives with nystagmus, I understand first-hand the challenges people with the condition face in everyday life.

“In this role, I look forward to amplifying the voices of those with nystagmus and working with this fantastic charity to ensure people get the support they need to thrive.”

As a prominent figure in Parliament and a dedicated campaigner, Marsha de Cordova will bring added visibility to the charity's initiatives, including advocacy and raising wider awareness to deliver resources that can positively impact people living with nystagmus.

Vivien Jones, founder and Honorary President of the Nystagmus Network, said“We truly value the support and championing that Marsha has provided over the years. Her role as ambassador will further strengthen the Nystagmus Network's position as a trusted resource and champion for the nystagmus community”.

The announcement of the ambassadorship was made during the charity's Ruby Anniversary Reception, kindly sponsored by The Lord Blunkett, where selected guests of the Nystagmus Network were welcomed to the River Room at the House of Lords earlier this month.

Nystagmus is a serious, lifelong, incurable form of visual impairment where the eyes constantly move uncontrollably, affecting focus, depth perception and facial recognition. At least 1 in 1,000 babies are born with nystagmus. Many other people acquire nystagmus beyond infancy and into later life. Support is needed in the early years, at school, in employment and in everyday life.

The Nystagmus Network is a registered charity in England and Wales, number 1180450. Founded in 1984, the charity provides vital resources, support and information for people living with nystagmus and their families and works tirelessly to promote research and improve public understanding of the condition.

Our mission is to champion the cause of the nystagmus community we support, to raise awareness of the condition and its impact. We seek to change attitudes, break down barriers, build relationships and drive research.