Russian Forces Tactics On Eastern Front Explained By Military

On the eastern front, the Russian forces are attacking in waves using assault groups.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, explained this on TV, as seen by Ukrinform.

“The enemy is not currently conducting large-scale assaults with heavy armored vehicles, they are employing the tactic of assault groups that attack in multiple waves,” the spokesperson said.

According to him, in the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia group of troops, the occupiers typically use armored to personnel, with a total number of vehicles possibly exceeding 10-20 units. Most commonly, the Russians employ low-mobility vehicles such as motorcycles, buggies, and quad bikes.

"They also use automotive vehicles, from cargo trucks to all the vehicles they have seized from civilians. And, of course, the Russian UAZ Bukhanka vehicles (a type of family vehicle) are used for delivering the bulk of their forces and equipment," Voloshyn added.

He noted that columns formed by the enemy for assault actions are targeted by artillery fire from Ukraine's Defense Forces and by FPV drones. Additionally, when the enemy attempts to advance with columns, about 30% of their equipment is destroyed due to mine-explosive barriers.

According to Voloshyn, since the beginning of the day, the Khortytsia group has repelled 21 Russian attacks.

"Since the start of the day, there have been 21 combat engagements with the enemy, who launched three kamikaze drone strikes and carried out over 380 shelling attacks using various types of weapons," the spokesperson said.

He also mentioned that over the past day, 145 combat clashes occurred in the Khortytsia zone of responsibility. The occupiers carried out a missile strike, 34 airstrikes using 55 glide bombs, and launched 190 kamikaze drones. The Russian army also conducted over 2,700 shelling attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and civilian areas using different types of weapons.

Voloshyn emphasized that the operational situation in the Khortytsia zone remains tense but under control. "Fighting continues along almost all sections of the front. The situation is dynamically changing. The enemy continues offensive actions of varying intensity along the entire front line, particularly focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka directions," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, nearly 85% of Russian losses are concentrated on the eastern front.