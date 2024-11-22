Spain Imposes USD 186 Mln Fines On 5 Low-Cost Aviation Firms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The Spanish announced on Friday imposing fines estimated at 179 million euros (about USD 186.2 million) against five low-cost companies for their abusive practices.

Spain's for Social Rights said in a statement the fines were on the companies of Ireland's Ryanair, USD 112.1 million, Britain's EasyJet, USD 30.3 million, Spain's Vueling, USD 40.9 million), and others.

The abusive practices include imposing extra fees for hand luggage in the cabin, and additional costs for seat reservations for minors, dependent persons, and their companions.

The firms were also fined for imposing excessive charges for printing boarding passes, and offering unclear information and lack of price transparency that prevent consumers from comparing offers and make decisions.

The statement noted that sanctions include direct ban for continuing these practices.

It indicated it is the first time in which the ministry imposed fines on companies which have right to appeal before Spain's national court. (end)









