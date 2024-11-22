Weekly Recap: 15 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a 2025 trend forecast, Spirit Airlines' letter to customers and TSA's plans for a busy Thanksgiving week.



NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Nov. 18-22, 2024.

Continue Reading

Commenting on this year's edition ofThe World Ahead, editorTom Standagesaid, "Donald Trump'sdecisive victory and imminent return to the White House will, more than anything else, shape the coming year, with implications in many areas of policy, not just for America, but for the world.""Spirit has entered into an agreement with our bondholders that is expected to reduce our total debt, provide increased financial flexibility, position Spirit for long-term success and accelerate investments providing Guests with enhanced travel experiences and greater value. Part of this financial restructuring includes filing a "prearranged" chapter 11," the letter says.The Pop-Tarts Bowl is back with three times theCrazy Goodness as the highly anticipated game won't just play out between two college football teams – it'll be happening between three Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots, too. All for the ultimate pastry glory of being the game-winning snack for the Pop-Tarts Bowl victors.The TSA is projected to screen 18.3 million people fromTuesday, Nov. 26toMonday, Dec. 2, representing a volume increase of approximately 6% from this time in 2023. Passenger volumes have reached record highs in 2024, with an increase of 17% since 2022.Released during COP29, Deloitte's new report,Turning point: feeding the world sustainably,quantifiesthe potential social and economic benefits resulting from sustainably transforming global food production. Around 730million people-nearly 10% of the global population-are presently undernourished.With over 40% of participants being first-time marathon runners and longer-than-average finish time, the event was a welcoming and empowering gateway into the world of endurance running for many women who never thought they could cross a marathon finish line. Team Milk's Every Woman's Marathon will be back in 2025.SAS joins more than 130 companies accelerating adoption of the European Union AI Act's principles within their organizations. The pledge encourages companies to advance AI governance, identify high-risk AI systems and promote AI literacy, which are all requirements of the Act.The wine offers an aromatic blend of fresh herbs and spices with rich, sun-ripened tomato notes and a subtle hint of toasted oak – reminiscent of a perfectly baked pizza crust. While crafted from tomatoes, the wine delivers a tasting similar to a white wine when enjoyed chilled."By leveraging the power of Google Cloud's AI, we're not just building more powerful products for our customers, we're also setting a new benchmark for the future of insights and communications, innovating in ways that will redefine the industry," saidPrasant Gondipalli, Interim CEO of Cision."This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts," saidLisa Bobb-Semple, Stamp Services director for USPS. "This year, we are continuing several of our popular series and commemorative anniversaries, while introducing some exciting new stamps."StartingDec. 3, for a limited time, your favorite saucy sandwich –theMcRib– returns to participating restaurants just in time to satisfy your holiday cravings. McDonald's is also debuting A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce, a half-gallon jug of the iconic McRib sauce – perfect for holiday parties, festive recipes or the ultimate stocking stuffer for McRib lovers.Inflation (45%) and immigration (16%) continue to be the most important issues to voters personally, with inflation a concern across party lines, immigration of more concern for Republicans (28%), and abortion (18%) and climate change (13%) more of a concern for Democrats.Available for a limited time only, this new KIT KAT® treat is a festive addition to the brand's product lineup that is adorned with imprinted boots, a jolly smile and an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio than a traditional KIT KAT® bar.Working with a world class team of researchers, engineers and artists from companies like Deepmind, Google, Meta, TikTok, Microsoft and more, their goal is to build an artist-first creative suite for the film industry and creatives, cementing Moonvalley as a pioneer in the video model space.Open to Taco Bell Team Members and customers alike, submitting a two-minute video could earn students up to$25,000in scholarship funds towards their education. This opportunity is designed for those who dare to dream big and challenge the status quo, embodying the true essence of a cultural rebel.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED