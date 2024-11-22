عربي


Latest: 10 Naxals Killed In Gunfight In India's Chhattisgarh


11/22/2024 5:11:00 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 22 (NNN-PTI) – At least 10 Naxals were killed in a fierce gunfight with government forces today, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Police said.– NNN-PTI

Nam News Network

