Latest: 10 Naxals Killed In Gunfight In India's Chhattisgarh
Date
11/22/2024 5:11:00 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW DELHI, Nov 22 (NNN-PTI) – At least 10 Naxals were killed in a fierce gunfight with government forces today, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Police said.– NNN-PTI
MENAFN22112024000200011047ID1108914217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.