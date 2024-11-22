Brazil Secures Americup 2025 Spot With Narrow Victory Over Uruguay

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a closely contested match, Brazil's men's team clinched a spot in the AmeriCup 2025. They defeated Uruguay 71-65 on November 21, 2024, at the Mangueirinho Gymnasium in Belém, Pará.



This victory marks Brazil's fourth consecutive win in the qualifiers, solidifying their position atop Group B. The game started with Uruguay taking an early lead.



They ended the first quarter ahead 19-15, thanks to Rodriguez's impressive 10-point contribution. Brazil struggled initially, committing numerous errors in the second period. However, they soon found their rhythm and regained control.



Bruno Caboclo emerged as the game's standout performer. He led Brazi with 21 points and 11 rebounds, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the court.



Mãozinha also made a significant impact, contributing 16 points and 9 rebounds to the Brazilian cause. The third quarter saw Uruguay mounting a comeback.







They narrowed the gap to just two points, ending the period at 52-50. Brazil's lead seemed precarious as the final quarter began. Uruguay briefly took the lead at 53-52, adding tension to the match.

Brazil's Path to AmeriCup 2025

Caboclo stepped up when it mattered most. He spearheaded Brazil's resurgence, helping them regain and extend their lead. Key plays from Mãozinha and Georginho in the closing minutes secured Brazil's victory. The final score stood at 71-65 in Brazil's favor.



This win puts Brazil in a strong position to qualify for AmeriCup 2025. The tournament will take place in Nicaragua from August 23 to 31, 2025.



Brazil now needs just one more victory to officially secure their spot in the continental championship. Brazil's next challenge comes on November 24, 2024.



They will face Panama at the Mangueirinho Gymnasium in Belém. A win in this match would guarantee Brazil's place in the AmeriCup 2025. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM Brasília time.



Brazil's success in these qualifiers continues their strong basketball tradition. They have won the AmeriCup four times, most recently in 2009.



The United States leads with seven titles. Brazil aims to reclaim their position as champions of the Americas in the upcoming tournament.

