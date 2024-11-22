Minister Of Environment Meets High-Ranking Officials On Sidelines Of COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie held several meetings on the sidelines of the 29th of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22.

He met with Minister of of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, where they discussed a number of issues of common interest. They also discussed enhancing the fruitful cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

He also met separately with State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action of Germany H E Jennifer Lee Morgan; Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan, H E Bahodur Sheralizoda; and Director General of the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan H E Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis. The meetings dealt with enhancing cooperation in addressing climate change, enhancing bilateral partnerships, and discussing international initiatives of common interest.