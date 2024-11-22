Minister Of Environment Meets High-Ranking Officials On Sidelines Of COP29 In Baku
Date
11/22/2024 4:26:24 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Baku: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie held several meetings on the sidelines of the 29th conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22.
He met with Minister of energy of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, where they discussed a number of issues of common interest. They also discussed enhancing the fruitful cooperation between the two fraternal countries.
He also met separately with State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action of Germany H E Jennifer Lee Morgan; Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan, H E Bahodur Sheralizoda; and Director General of the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan H E Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis. The meetings dealt with enhancing cooperation in addressing climate change, enhancing bilateral partnerships, and discussing international initiatives of common interest.
MENAFN22112024000063011010ID1108914035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.