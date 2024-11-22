Huge Narcotics Haul Seized In Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Nov 22 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized large amounts of narcotic drugs in the regions of Mandalay and Sagaing, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) reported.

The confiscated narcotics included over 150 kg heroin, over 5 million stimulant tablets, 412 kg ICE (methamphetamine) and 3 tonnes of caffeine, Xinhua news agency reported.

On November 5, authorities seized 51.03 kg heroin, 3 tonnes of caffeine, 5.51 million stimulant tablets and 412 kg ICE in Kale township of Sagaing region.

On November 6, another 13.2 kg heroin was seized in Kale township and 89.8 kg heroin was seized in Chanmyathazi township of Mandalay region, the CCDAC said.

According to the investigation, the seized narcotics came from Shan state and 21 drug traffickers in connection with the case were arrested, it said.

The suspects have been charged under the country's law, and further investigations were ongoing, it added.